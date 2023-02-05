Family Day fun set for Sepa Lake

The 108 Mile Lions Club is hosting a family fun day Feb. 20 at Sepa Lake.

Club member Gil Vidler said the all-age event will feature milk-jug curling and potentially snow golf.

Milk jug curling consists of milk jugs filled with coloured water representing the curling rocks, which is thrown down a pre-marked sheet or lane on the lake surface.

“This is something different – we’re just trying to do something,” Vidler said. “It’s just for fun.”

The club plans to have 32 milk jugs dyed in different colours giving them enough ‘rocks’ for two curling sheets or four teams. Vidler said the idea is to use brightly coloured flagging tape to mark the sides of the lane so participants know where to throw the milk jug. Most likely a hole drilled in the ice with an upright stick placed in it will act as the target to aim for.

A separate rink will be set up for the youngsters with rocks more suitable to their size.

Vidler said they may also drill some holes in the ice and if they can get some putters, set up a small putting course on the lake with some brightly coloured balls.

People are welcome to bring skates.

The club will sell hot dogs and hot chocolate and set up a fire pit. The event will go on forward regardless of temperature.

“We’re all Cariboo people so we’re sort of used to the cold weather. “

Registration is free and starts at 10 a.m. at Sepa Lake off Kallum Drive. Come with a team or join one when you get to the lake.



100 Mile House