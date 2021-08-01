The area between Pandosy Street and KLO Road remains cordoned off as RCMP investigate a suspected targeted shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Saturday, July 31. (Jef Hill/Contributed)

The area between Pandosy Street and KLO Road remains cordoned off as RCMP investigate a suspected targeted shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Saturday, July 31. (Jef Hill/Contributed)

Explosive device found at site of Kelowna shooting that sent 2 men to hospital

Mounties continue to investigate alleged targeted shooting that happened on Saturday, July 31.

Kelowna RCMP have located an item believed to be an explosive device in the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road where a targeted shooting sent two men to the hospital on Saturday, July 31.

Both victims were transported by BC Emergency Health Services to hospital for treatment of their injuries. Kyle Gianis, 37, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. A 25-year-old Surrey man remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported a man fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No arrests have been made at this time.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted attack on these two men,” says Insp. Beth McAndie. “Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident.”

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the shooting to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Targeted shooting on Pandosy sends 2 to hospital

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Defence chief’s notes reveal debate over due process, optics on Fortin allegation
Next story
UPDATE: Planned ignition for Flat Lake southwest corner postponed

Just Posted

Free Press Archives
32 years ago: Chilcotin Rodeo Association amateur rodeo draws over 800 spectators

Sylvester McNeil turned his Spirit Bears into a memorial for victims of residential schools last month. (Patrick Davies Photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Home restoration booming in South Cariboo

Taylor Popyk is happy to be sharing her experiences working in forestry with high school students and the general public via the Forest Products Association of Canada Green Dream Internship Program. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile student selected as Green Dream intern

Heavy smoke in the South Cariboo is posing challenges for firefighters. (File photo)
UPDATE: Planned ignition for Flat Lake southwest corner postponed