Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance sits in the front row during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance sits in the front row during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ex-chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

Vance’s lawyer seeking a discharge during a virtual court appearance this morning

Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice.

Vance’s lawyer Rodney Sellar confirmed the plea during a virtual court appearance this morning in which the former Canadian Armed Forces commander appeared by video.

Military police charged Vance in July following a months-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service alleged that Vance repeatedly contacted a woman in February 2021 and “tried to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship” to military investigators.

Vance was not charged with any inappropriate sexual misconduct.

Sellar is now seeking a discharge, arguing to Justice Robert Wadden that his client entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and has already suffered significant financial and reputational damage.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Former defence chief Jonathan Vance charged with obstruction of justice

Federal PoliticsLaw and justiceMilitary

Previous story
Two B.C. men arrested in international drug investigation

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (CPAC)
Prime Minister to visit Williams Lake First Nation, weeks after residential school findings

Ray Carlon won the 2004 Super Street Championship. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Ray Carlson wins 2004 Super Street Championship

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
ZIRNHELT: Ukraine war to have profound effects on agriculture

Clay Stevenson (red) signs a contract with the Washington Capitals while his teammates from the Dartmouth College Men’s Hockey Team look on. (Photo submitted)
Former Wranglers goalie signs with Washington Capitals