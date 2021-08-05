Evacuation order rescinded for 45 properties near Young Lake wildfire

TNRD downgrades order to an alert, while 13 properties still not allowed to return home

Photo of a successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

About 45 properties north of Young Lake are allowed to return home after the Thompson-Nicola Regional District downgraded an evacuation order to an alert Thursday, Aug. 5.

The move comes three days after the TNRD rescinded an evacuation order for a total of 103 properties near the fire. An evacuation order issued on July 15 remains in place for 13 properties. An additional 231 properties in the area remain on evacuation alert.

Some 35 firefighters, one helicopter, and 18 pieces of heavy equipment continue to work on the Young Lake fire, which was most recently estimated at 6,937 hectares and is classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire Service said in an update that there was an increase in fire activity Wednesday afternoon due to the warmer temperatures and wind, which led to a “small spot across the guard.” Ground personnel responded while heavy equipment is continuing to work down the Joe Ross Forest Service Road until they meet up with equipment on the Sparks Lake fire.

Crews will continue with mop up operations along the east and southeast flanks of the fire. Helicopters will be on site to cool hotspots.

More to come.



