(BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation Order issued for residences near Big Bar due to McKay wildfire

There are five properties under the order, released July 21.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre for properties in Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) due to the McKay Creek wildfire, which is estimated to be over 24,000. The notice was posted at 4:31 p.m, Wednesday, July 21.

The order is in effect for five properties from 9320 Empire Valley Big Bar Road, 7633-8410 Watson Rd and from 9180 West Pavilion Rd. Other properties part of the order can be viewed here.

The TNRD is asking those in the described areas to leave the properties immediately.

If your primary residence has been evacuated, Emergency Support Services has been set up at the Lillooet Fire Hall at 570 Main Street in Lillooet.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.


