Cariboo Regional District issues evacuation alert for Gang Ranch, Canoe Creek-Dog Creek.

Update: Churn Creek wildfire grows to 6,000 hectares

Evacuation alert issued for Gang Ranch, Canoe Creek-Dog Creek

Update (Aug. 6)

BC Wildfire Service said the Churn Creek Protected Area fire increased in size Thursday, growing to the north and west, and is now estimated at 6,000 hectares in size.

“The warm temperatures and wind increased fire behavior throughout the day yesterday,” BC Wildfire said in an update.

A structural protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department is being deployed to the fire Friday. “They did assessments in the area yesterday and are setting up today,” information officer Madison Smith said.

Wildfire officers are taking a flight over the fire today to assess the fire and come up with an operational plan following an evacuation alert for the area.

Original story:

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert Aug. 5 for the Gang Ranch Area and Canoe Creek – Dog Creek due to the Churn Creek wildfire.

The fire, in the Churn Creek Protected area is estimated at 4,500 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service said it had been monitoring this fire for the past month and low fire activity was reported. However, on Thursday, the fire pushed towards the northwest and the escape is estimated at 1,500 hectares.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Environment Canada has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the 100 Mile area Aug. 1
One of three bear cubs that was rescued near 108 Mile last week.
Laura Saunders momma goat, Tris, experienced love at first sight of her two newborn kids born on July 22 at the fairgrounds in Barriere. North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association volunteers, Tabitha Dowds and Haille Johnson (who were on duty that night manning the reception desk for evacuated livestock at the fairgrounds) say they were thrilled to be able to assist Tris as midwives during the birth of the kids.
