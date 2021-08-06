Update: Churn Creek wildfire grows to 6,000 hectares

Update (Aug. 6)

BC Wildfire Service said the Churn Creek Protected Area fire increased in size Thursday, growing to the north and west, and is now estimated at 6,000 hectares in size.

“The warm temperatures and wind increased fire behavior throughout the day yesterday,” BC Wildfire said in an update.

A structural protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department is being deployed to the fire Friday. “They did assessments in the area yesterday and are setting up today,” information officer Madison Smith said.

Wildfire officers are taking a flight over the fire today to assess the fire and come up with an operational plan following an evacuation alert for the area.

Original story:

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert Aug. 5 for the Gang Ranch Area and Canoe Creek – Dog Creek due to the Churn Creek wildfire.

The fire, in the Churn Creek Protected area is estimated at 4,500 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service said it had been monitoring this fire for the past month and low fire activity was reported. However, on Thursday, the fire pushed towards the northwest and the escape is estimated at 1,500 hectares.

More to come.

