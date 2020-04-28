Evacuation alert for Bridge Creek – Houseman Road area due to flooding

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has issued an evacuation alert for the Bridge Creek – Houseman Road area due to flooding.

Evacuation alerts are issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an alert, you should be prepared for an evacuation order:

– Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers (while practicing physical distancing if possible) outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

– Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

– Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

– Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

– Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A reception centre will be made available if required.

– In the event of an evacuation, do not shut off your natural gas.

– Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

If you are on an evacuation alert or order, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, Please self-register with Emergency Support Services (ESS). Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process.

For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily).

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup.

