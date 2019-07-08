FILE – About two dozen protesters gathered outside the office of Minister of Public Services and Procurement Delta MP Carla Qualtrough on May 4 to call on her to speak out against the planned expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Black Press Media files)

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Three Canadian environmental groups have filed a motion with the federal appeals court in hopes of quashing the Trans Mountain pipeline.

On Monday, Ecojustice announced it had filed a motion with the Federal Court of Appeals on behalf of the Living Oceans Society and Raincoast Conservation Foundation.

The groups claim Ottawa’s June 18 approval of the pipeline did not take into account its duty to protect endangered Southern Resident killer whales.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was re-approved by cabinet on June 18 and the Crown corporation building the Trans Mountain pipeline has said shovels could be in the ground by September.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison
Next story
UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Just Posted

Cool cars for hot nights: Hot July Nights is back in 100 Mile House

The streets of the South Cariboo will soon be flooded with colourful… Continue reading

How did you celebrate Canada Day this year?

Melonie Wood Prince George “I hung out at Sheridan Lake with my… Continue reading

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Do you support a provincial mandatory vaccine registry for children?

Do you support a provincial mandatory vaccine registry for children?… Continue reading

Girls rock at Metalocalypstick Fest

‘It’s mostly [about] women’s empowerment and feminism’

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

B.C. ride hailing fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

Most Read