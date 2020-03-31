Highway 97 near Mt. Begbie Summit looking north at 11:45 a.m., March 31. (Drive BC photo)

Environment Canada puts out snowfall warning

Drive BC warns of compact snow

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning in place at 11:09 a.m. today (March 31) for the 100 Mile House area and Highway 97 for Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

“Locally, nine cm of snow has already fallen and a further five cm is possible. The heavier snow is expected to ease later this afternoon.”

They’re advising the public to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Wind expected to be northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 with a high of minus 5 C.

Drive BC is warning of blowing snow as well as compact snow on area roads.

Most Read