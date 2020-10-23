Environment Canada issues snowfall alert in South Cariboo

Up to 10 centimetres of snow expected this morning before tapering to flurries this evening.

The South Cariboo is expected to see up to 10 centimetres of snow this morning before it tapers to flurries this evening.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for Highway 97 from Clinton to Begbie Summit and in 100 Mile House, saying the snow is a result of a low-pressure system moving southeastward across Vancouver Island.

Drivers are reminded to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, as visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

