Workers at the EnGold property in Lac la Hache. File photo.

EnGold discovers new mineralized zone in Lac la Hache

‘The potential for discovery of new high-grade structures is promising…’

A Vancouver-based gold and copper exploration company has found a new mineralized zone on its Lac la Hache property.

David Brett, the president and CEO of EnGold Mines Ltd., announced in a news release the discovery of “a deeply oxidized, quartz-pyrite-chalcocite-native copper bearing structure.”

The exposed structure is reported to be approximately three metres wide and is located 50 metres southwest of a high-grade gold bearing quartz vein they’d found in 2017.

Atypical gold values near the property’s Aurizon Gold Deposit prompted further prospecting and lead to the new discovery.

Rob Shives, the vice president of exploration, is quoted in the release, saying, “Our field follow-up to the recent soil survey at the Aurizon Gold Deposit is still ongoing, with analytical results for many sites still to be received from the lab.

“I am very encouraged by the early discovery of the quartz-breccia mineralization at one of the new anomalies and I look forward to prospecting the full data set once received. The potential for discovery of new high-grade structures is promising…”

EnGold states that it aspires to discovery mineral resources that could possibly support an underground mining operation that is “economically feasible and environmentally sustainable.”

It has so far discovered three areas – the Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Zone and the G1 Discovery – that could potentially be minable.

The company is currently assessing its new discovery.

