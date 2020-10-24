ELECTION 2020: Preliminary results show Lorne Doerkson elected in Cariboo Chilcotin

Doerkson will keep the BC Liberals seat in the riding

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerskson of the BC Liberal Party and his partner Shelley Wiese celebrate at his campaign office in downtown Williams Lake Oct. 24. Doerkson has been elected as the new MLA in Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Angie Mindus photo)

Update 9:44 p.m.

Lorne Doerkson of the BC Liberal Party has been elected as the new MLA in Cariboo-Chilcotin, keeping the seat for the party. Doerkson won 2,013 out of 3,825 confirmed counted votes (52.63 per cent) with 46 of 71 polls reporting.

Scott Andrews of the NDP won 1,144 votes (29.91 per cent).

David Laing of the Green Party won 389 votes (10.17 per cent).

Katya Potekhina, an Independent, won 198 votes (5.18 per cent).

James Buckley of the Libertarian party won 81 votes (2.12 per cent).

In Cariboo North, incumbent B.C. Liberal Coralee Oakes is the preliminary leader in the riding, with Elections BC showing she has 48.91 per cent of the recorded vote, as of 10:03 p.m.

The NDP’s Scott Elliott has 30 per cent of the reported vote.

Conservative candidate Kyle Townsend has 13.21 per cent of the vote, while the Greens’ Douglas Gook has 7.21 per cent.

No advance polling or mail-in ballots, which could total over 6,000 votes, have been counted yet. Oakes has an 855-vote lead. If she retains this lead until mail-in votes are counted, Elliott would need to win seven of every 10 mail-in ballots to make up the difference.

As of Oct. 23, 3,121 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters in the riding. There are a total of 23,360 registered voters in Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Province-wide, 724,279 mail-in ballots have been sent out, and there are 3,485,858 registered voters.

Mail-in ballots will be counted by hand, starting in 13 days.

Doerskon said he will work hard for the riding and all its residents, and names land use and access, long-term care for seniors and lack of available childcare as the top issues for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

– with a file from Canadian Press.

Update: 9:15 p.m.

In the Cariboo Chilcotin, BC Liberal candidate Lorne Doerkson is starting to pull ahead in the preliminary results with 49.19 per cent, or 976 votes while the NDP’s Scott Andrews is at 31.45 per cent, or 624 votes.

David Laing of the BC Green Party has captured 11.19 per cent of the votes so far, followed by Independent Katya Potekhina at 5.65 per cent, and Libertarian James Buckley at 2.52 per cent.

In Cariboo North, BC Liberal candidate is leading the race.

Provincially, the NDP are positioned to make a majority government.

Original story

It’s election night in B.C. and the results are starting to roll in.

For the Cariboo Chilcotin, early results show a close race between the NDP and the BC Liberals, with the BC Liberals ahead.

At 8:52 p.m. BC Liberal candidate Lorne Doerkson is leading with 44.95 per cent of the vote, followed closely by NDP candidate Scott Andrews with 33.75 per cent, David Laing of the BC Greens is sitting at 12.75 per cent, Independent Katya Potekhina with 5.91 per cent of the vote and Libertarian James Buckley sits at 2.64 per cent of the vote.

These results are 13 of 70 ballot boxes reported.

