Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Police have arrested two men in connection to the brutal assault of an elderly Vancouver woman at her home that lead to her death.

In a news release Wednesday (Feb. 3), Vancouver police said that Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers. Singh, who lived near Queen Elizabeth Park, was taken to hospital after the Sunday assault but died on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested in East Vancouver on Tuesday in connection to her death. The first, a 47-year-old man already wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for unrelated offences, was arrested near Strathcona Park with the help of a police dog. He was treated in hospital for a serious but not life threatening injury during the arrest before being taken into custody.

The second man, a 41-year-old, was arrested near Main Street and Terminal Avenue.

Police executed multiple search warrants last night, including in Strathcona Park, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Steve Addison said that police hoped the arrests “begin to restore a sense of calm and safety” to Vancouver residents.

“This was a tragic and senseless crime that cost an innocent woman her life, and struck fear and anxiety in the community,” Addison said. “Vancouver is still a safe city, and thankfully incidents like this are rare.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime

