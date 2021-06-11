Elderly driver passes away on Horse Lake Road

The man was driving towards 100 Mile House when he swerved off the road

An elderly male motorist passed away Friday after his vehicle left the road near the intersection of Horse Lake Road and McMillan Road.

100 Mile House RCMP received a report of what was a possible fatal vehicle collision on June 11 at noon. Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the report stated that a single vehicle had left the roadway and come to rest against a small group of trees. The elderly male driver of the vehicle was clearly in medical distress.

Officers responded to the call along with BC Ambulance, 100 Mile Fire Rescue, BC Highway Patrol and a CVSE inspector to assist. Nielsen said Dawson Road Maintenance flaggers coming onto the scene also assisted with traffic control. The roadway was shut down for a significant period of time as BC Air Ambulance was called to the scene.

“The investigation revealed the local man had been headed westbound in his van toward 100 Mile House along Horse Lake Road, when the van was observed by witnesses to slow down considerably, start to weave back and forth and then exit the roadway to the left side, coming to rest against some small trees,” Nielsen said.

The witnesses on the scene immediately attended to the driver and attempted CPR. This was continued, Nielsen said, by members of BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue as they arrived on the scene.

Unfortunately, Nielsen said that after BC Air Ambulance arrived, it was determined the man was deceased. RCMP have informed his next of kin and will assist the BC Coroner’s office with the investigation.

Nielsen said the emergency services of 100 Mile House offer their condolences to his family.



