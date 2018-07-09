Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Abbotsford Police Const. Harv Mangat keeps running across over-ambitious motorists trying to haul too much with too little.
Over the weekend, Mangat was involved in handing out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer.
Tweets from Mangat said the trailer also had no brakes and a handmade third axle, while straps were held together with duct tape.
The trailer and boat were towed away.
Pallets are not a good way to balance a boat on a trailer held together with duct tape pic.twitter.com/wMnXmjQnTu
— Cst Mangat APD (@CstMangat) July 8, 2018
Balanced on pallets, straps held together with duct tape, no brakes, homemade third axle. Just a few of the many things wrong here
How not to tow your boat this summer
$2071 in tickets and vehicles towed
Big thank you to officer's Dhillon/Mah for the help #CVSE @RoadSafetyBC pic.twitter.com/w61VmFpps9
— Cst Mangat APD (@CstMangat) July 8, 2018
Just a week earlier, Mangat had pulled over a small car weighed down by an astounding amount of wood and brush, all tied down with an old garden hose.
"Is there a problem officer?"
Me: Are you serious?
"I assure you it's safe, I tied it down with an old garden hose" pic.twitter.com/RwNyRXw5b3
— Cst Mangat APD (@CstMangat) June 30, 2018