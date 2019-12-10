Traffic was impacted for hours Monday following a vehicle incident between Williams Lake and Quesnel on Highway 97. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune)

Drivers recovering after lumber truck crash closes Highway 97 Monday

Police ask witnesses to contact the detachment at 250-392-6211

Police are asking anyone with information regarding a motor vehicle collision Monday afternoon that closed Highway 97 for several hours, to contact the detachment.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said both drivers involved, a loaded tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle, are doing well. The driver of the passenger vehicle was hospitalized as a result of the incident but expected to make a full recovery.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 25 kilometres just after 4 p.m. near Lynes Creek Road where a tractor trailer unit carrying a load of lumber flipped onto its side, spilling its load. A second, passenger vehicle was also in the ditch near the truck.

The highway was closed until after 10 p.m., with officers allowing single vehicle alternating traffic when possible.

The scene was attended by the Williams Lake RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

