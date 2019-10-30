Driver “bumped” volunteer firefighter over with truck, then assaulted firefighter, say RCMP

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 88 calls for service between Oct. 23 and 30, some highlights are below:

Break and enter

On Oct. 29, at 1:25 a.m., a report of a break and enter in progress to the Lac la Hache Provincial Park compound was reported to 100 Mile House RCMP. Two persons were known to have entered the compound and disturbed the residents after entering a shed on site. The two suspects, faces covered, were seen to flee in a black or dark green older model Durango with no front licence plate and a light bar on the front. Some small items were stolen. The vehicle fled towards the highway. The residents were not injured or harmed during this event, the suspects fled on contact. Anyone with information on this file can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP and refer to file 2019-4010.

Collision

On Oct. 28 at 11:53 p.m., a report of a serious single-vehicle collision with a power pole was reported along Highway 24 near Thomas Point Road in the Sheridan Lake area. The highway was closed for approximately two hours during this event. The lone person in the vehicle, a 65-year-old female Clinton resident, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her arm and chest. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP and refer to file 2019-4009.

Collision

On Oct. 26 at 6:43 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP along with 100 Mile Fire Rescue, 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department and BC Ambulance attended to a serious single-vehicle collision along Highway 97 near the north entrance to the 108 Ranch. A white van carrying four occupants left the roadway and made contact with a telephone pole causing severe damage to the vehicle. Several persons in the vehicle were injured. None appear to have been wearing seatbelts. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, however, driver fatigue is considered to be a factor in the accident. This incident is still under investigation. File 2019-3980 refers.

Assault

On Oct. 26 at 7:31 p.m., a report of an assault was received nearby the above collision location along Highway 97 and the north entrance to the 108 Ranch. A volunteer firefighter, standing near scene assisting with traffic control with northbound traffic, observed a black Ford truck registered to a male out of Williams Lake approached the scene and attempted to turn around using a standard three-point turn to go southbound. While turning around, the vehicle bumped the firefighter, whose stop sign accidentally struck the vehicle as he fell onto his back, but he immediately got up again. The male driver, described as 5 ft 9 inches tall and in his forties, got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground. The unknown male then re-entered the black Ford truck and fled the area southbound along Highway 97. The firefighter does not believe the driver struck him with the vehicle intentionally, however, the suspect’s further actions against the firefighter are another matter. Fortunately, the firefighter suffered only minor injuries as a result of the assault. This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP and refer to file 2019-3984.

Break and enter

On Oct. 26, two reports of a break and enter to sheds or storage units were reported overnight in the 100 Mile House area. Some smaller items were taken. There are currently no suspects or witnesses. If you have any information about these incidents, you can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP. Files 2019-3975/3976 refer.

Downed lines

On Oct. 25, several events were reported involving lines down from the wind storm which came into the 100 Mile House area in the late morning. RCMP wish to acknowledge the assistance of some of the local Volunteer Fire Crews who were able to attend those areas and prevent any incidents from occurring. There was no other damages from the storm reported to RCMP.

Generator found

On Oct 25, a 1200 W Generator was found near a business along Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House. If you had a similar generator taken from you or you happened to lose one, please contact the 100 Mile Detachment at 250-395-2456 for more information and to identify the equipment. File 2019-3965 refers.

Theft

On October 24th 2019, a theft of ATV tires was reported from the Exeter Station Road area in 100 Mile House BC. The complainant noted all four tires of his ATV had been taken. There are no suspects or witnesses. File 2019-3958 refers.

Anyone with information on any of these files or other matters involving the 100 Mile House RCMP can call 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers to provide information.

