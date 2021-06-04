Highway 97 closed in both directions near Lac La Hache at Maze Lake Road

Update:
Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident at Maze Lake Road 25 kilometres south of 150 Mile House, DriveBC is reporting.
The estimated time of the road reopening is not available at this time and there is no detour available, with the next update expected at 5:30 p.m.
Original:
DriveBC is posting reports of a closure on Highway 97 at Maze Lake Road near Lac La Hache Friday afternoon.
#BCHwy97 – Reports of a highway closure at Maze Lake Rd south of #WilliamsLake. Crews are en route, assessment in progress.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 4, 2021
Emergency crews are en route and an assessment is in progress, DriveBC notes.
More to come
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter