DriveBC is reporting a road closure on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake at Maze Lake Road. (Google Maps)

DriveBC is reporting a road closure on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake at Maze Lake Road. (Google Maps)

Highway 97 closed in both directions near Lac La Hache at Maze Lake Road

No detour is available at this time

Update:

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident at Maze Lake Road 25 kilometres south of 150 Mile House, DriveBC is reporting.

The estimated time of the road reopening is not available at this time and there is no detour available, with the next update expected at 5:30 p.m.

Original:

DriveBC is posting reports of a closure on Highway 97 at Maze Lake Road near Lac La Hache Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews are en route and an assessment is in progress, DriveBC notes.

More to come


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooWilliams Lake

Previous story
Bonaparte ancestral remains discovered at Ashcroft Terminal returned to burial site

Just Posted

DriveBC is reporting a road closure on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake at Maze Lake Road. (Google Maps)
Highway 97 closed in both directions near Lac La Hache at Maze Lake Road

No detour is available at this time

Bonaparte Indian Band's pipe carrier, Marilyn Porter, centre, with niece Rayne Porter (left), son Sonny and daughter Francine. (Karen Warren photo - submitted)
Bonaparte ancestral remains discovered at Ashcroft Terminal returned to burial site

Resolution found between Bonaparte band and Ashcroft Terminal following “emotional” negotiations

Bees gather near the top of the hive. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO beekeepers mind their own hive

Peter Skene Odgen student Junaya Nielsen has been a school beekeeper since 2019.

This month in the Showcase Gallery the works of 13 members of the Cariboo Artists Guild is on display. On Tuesday nine of these artists were at the gallery hanging the show a collection of old and new paintings. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Old favourites, new art featured at Untitled show

Some 13 artists of the Cariboo Artists Guild have come together this month

100 MIle RCMP officers secure the scene at the BMO Friday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House BMO broken into Friday morning

Officers are currently investigating the crime

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

A fundraiser intended to fund the search of Vancouver Island’s five residential school for children’s remains topped $100,000 Friday (June 4). (Black Press Media file photo)
Fundraiser to search more B.C. residential schools tops $100,000

Indigenous leaders hope to use radar technology to search for lost children on Vancouver Island

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Most Read