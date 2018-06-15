Anne Tanner’s dog MJ was attacked by river otters while swimming near Clover Point June 12. (Facebook photo)

Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

A Victoria woman is issuing a warning to dog owners after she says her Lab-shepherd cross was attacked by otters at Clover Point.

“All of a sudden I heard people scream and I turned around to see two river otters attacking our shepard-lab about 25 feet or so off the point where I was sitting,” said the Facebook post from Anne Tanner.

“One otter came four feet or so out of the ocean to pounce on our dog, while the other otter swam down and locked onto her leg to try to drag her under water.”

Tanner had taken her 90-pound lab-shepherd and 80-pound Bordeaux mastiff to Clover Point Tuesday night for a swim.

She said fortunately another couple was nearby, who screamed and threw driftwood at the attacking otters.

“Thank God that with a serious fight … our dog freed herself and swam to shore … yelping, shaking and limping pretty bad.”

This is not the first incident of a dog being attacked by otters along the Victoria waterfront. A golden retriever mix was attacked while swimming in the waters off Dallas Road back in February.

Tanner said her dog was not seriously injured, but wanted to warn residents that otters frequent the area and can be aggressive, particularly with dogs.

“Please be careful with small children and pets when you are at the beach,” she said. “And some friendly advice, if you smell an extra pungent fishy smell (which I smelled but didn’t think anything of it), put your animals on a leash, as that’s a good sign that river otters may be in the area.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Just Posted

Cadets Ceremonial Review ends with new parade leader

Warrant Officer David Beck takes over parade from Cadet Sergeant Allan Faulkner

100 Mile House Lions Club Amazing Race was a hit

‘You could see the time they put into it. You could see how much it meant to them to do it.’

100 Mile House Wranglers ink Dale Hladun to three more years

Hladun’s regular season record with the franchise is 110-7-63-15

No new Rec Centre expansion proposal until after election

Campsall: The regional district should look to expanding the borders of the Recreation Service Area

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Brothers reunite to play music with Dutch Courage in South Cariboo

“After 30 years, it’s taking a lot of courage for us to get back up on stage again.”

Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

B.C. premier, agriculture minister announce wild salmon advisory group

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Most provinces, territories immunize children against the liver-destroying virus when they are older

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Stephanie Mitchell of Courtenay is leading a contest to appear on Maxim’s cover in an upcoming issue

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Most Read