The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)

District seeks to attract workers to region

Digital relocation guide completed

The District of 100 Mile House has completed its digital relocation guide, with the hopes it might help attract workers to the region.

The guide is one of three main focuses of the Community Transition Marketing Project, a provincially funded initiative that got underway in early 2020 and wrapped up at the end of September.

“We know there is a deep labour shortage in 100 Mile House for all skill levels, trades and professions,” said Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development. “So we are excited to share the relocation guide with employers to help them find the labour they need to keep their business successful and our local economy vibrant.”

The 16-page guide, available for download on the District website, features dozens of scenic photos highlighting the town’s four seasons, as well as the wide variety of recreation activities available.

It lists several benefits of living in 100 Mile House, including free parking, no rush-hour traffic, affordable housing, familiar faces and fresh air.

The South Cariboo’s 3,201 hours of average annual sunshine and 309 mm of average annual rainfall are also noted as a plus.

READ MORE: ‘Flukey’ tire smashes into 70 Mile home

Funds to produce the guide came from the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s marketing incentives program, which also helped to fund a new tourism website and the creation of a series of “investment opportunity profiles.”

The tourism website is now up and running at www.discoversouthcariboo.ca and includes local restaurants, accommodations, activities, events and other tourist attractions in the region.

It also includes a mobile-friendly feature, which was in high demand among travellers and has so far received positive reviews, Doddridge noted.

The investment profiles focus on five different sectors of employment – agriculture, forestry, retail, tourism and online/remote work. Each profile highlights consumer trends in the community relevant to the industry, and offers insights to the “100 Mile Edge” – a few key points that set the South Cariboo apart from other regions.

“Updating and enhancing our investment materials is one of the ways the District is assisting businesses to prosper,” Mayor Mitch Campsall said in a release. “We are very pleased that the investment materials represent 100 Mile House in a realistic light, and we encourage local businesses to use the resources to your benefit.”

The investment profiles and relocation guide can be viewed at the district’s website, www.100milehouse.com


