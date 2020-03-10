District receives funding to complete projects geared towards a stronger economy

The province is providing funding to the District of 100 Mile House to take part in a community economic development rapids needs assessment and development plan project. The district was able to access the fund through the Labour Market Partnership program.

“Our community continues to drive forward,” said Mayor Mitch Campsall. “Over the past two years, we have completed a number of projects that have made our community an ever-better place to live. We want to ensure that our future directions upgrade and expand our local capacity and support investment opportunities.”

The project has two goals. The first is to provide an assessment that will help identify local economic impacts, core community assets, perform a labour market hap analysis to pinpoint short and long term opportunities for diversifying employment drivers and sustainable development. The analysis will be used to review and adjust the current plan for a long-term goal of approaches and opportunities.

“Our government understands the impact that the downturn in forestry is having on communities like 100 Mile House,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “That is why we opened a job placement coordination for forestry workers there and why we’re pleased to support the district in conducting a rapid needs assessment. Through this community and employer partnership project, the District of 100 Mile House will be able to identify the local business development opportunities and build a solid economic development plan for the region going forward.”

Campsall says the two components of this project will make for a more resilient economic environment.

“We appreciate the Government of Canada’s and the Province of British Columbia’s commitment to fund priorities that we have identified.”

Both projects are expected to be completed in February of 2021.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk
Next story
Spring flooding a risk as Bella Coola snowpack at 36% above normal

Just Posted

District receives funding to complete projects geared towards a stronger economy

The province is providing funding to the District of 100 Mile House… Continue reading

Spring flooding a risk as Bella Coola snowpack at 36% above normal

Weather in the next few months will determine flood conditions

100 Mile Wranglers lose game one of playoff series against Revelstoke

Goalie Jordan Wilde stopped 42 of Revelstoke’s 45 shots

Local governments in Cariboo Fire Centre benefit from wildfire risk reduction grants

Around $1.2 million in FireSmart Community funds coming to the region

Local businesses and volunteers rewarded during 26th Annual South Cariboo Business Excellence Awards

The South Cariboo’s 2019 Business Excellence Awards winners and Citizen of the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read