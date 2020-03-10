District receives funding to complete projects geared towards a stronger economy

The province is providing funding to the District of 100 Mile House to take part in a community economic development rapids needs assessment and development plan project. The district was able to access the fund through the Labour Market Partnership program.

“Our community continues to drive forward,” said Mayor Mitch Campsall. “Over the past two years, we have completed a number of projects that have made our community an ever-better place to live. We want to ensure that our future directions upgrade and expand our local capacity and support investment opportunities.”

The project has two goals. The first is to provide an assessment that will help identify local economic impacts, core community assets, perform a labour market hap analysis to pinpoint short and long term opportunities for diversifying employment drivers and sustainable development. The analysis will be used to review and adjust the current plan for a long-term goal of approaches and opportunities.

“Our government understands the impact that the downturn in forestry is having on communities like 100 Mile House,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “That is why we opened a job placement coordination for forestry workers there and why we’re pleased to support the district in conducting a rapid needs assessment. Through this community and employer partnership project, the District of 100 Mile House will be able to identify the local business development opportunities and build a solid economic development plan for the region going forward.”

Campsall says the two components of this project will make for a more resilient economic environment.

“We appreciate the Government of Canada’s and the Province of British Columbia’s commitment to fund priorities that we have identified.”

Both projects are expected to be completed in February of 2021.