District of 100 Mile seeks input on events, festivals

The District of 100 Mile House is seeking input from residents about what type of events and festivals should take place in the community.

In a social media post earlier this month, the district asked for input, as part of a strategy in the 100 Mile House Economic Development plan. The post garnered more than 100 comments, with ideas ranging from mountain biking competitions to live music festivals.

“For now, we are just asking what residents would like to see, to confirm that the ideas being considered by the District for possible events align with what residents are looking for,” district economic development officer Joanne Doddridge said. “We’re just gathering the input in order to explore options and determine what’s feasible.”

Events that would utilize the stage in Centennial Park were suggested numerous times, as well as the revival of a 100 Mile Fall Fair – a popular yearly event that has not been held in several years.

“A community Christmas tree-lighting festival, more movie nights in the park, more utilization of the stage in the park for plays, comedy nights, etc.” Jamie Hughes Rywaczuk commented.

“A winter carnival (everywhere in Quebec does them), more live music (the park is perfect) and family events like a haunted house, candy cane lane… a New Year’s event,” Dene Moore suggested.

One comment highlighted the need for more volunteers throughout the community in order to facilitate any expansion of events.

“We all want more events. We just don’t have enough volunteers to help make events happen!” Tammie Ozanne wrote.

While music and family entertainment dominated many of the comments on the post, several respondents also said they wanted to see a pool built in town.

“Expand festivals and events? Why not bring another recreation facility to the community that is available all year long?” Shawnna Siclari wrote.

While a pool is not currently under consideration by the district, a referendum to expand the recreation taxation boundary in the South Cariboo will be held in June, which could pave the way for additional recreation facilities in 100 Mile House.

Doddridge said she was pleased to see the “great response” to the question and thanked those who took the time to offer their ideas. She said they will continue to collect suggestions over the coming months with no fixed deadline for submission.

Feedback can be submitted on the District of 100 Mile House Facebook page or via email to info@100milehouse.com

“There is no determined timeline as to when the district will be putting on events,” Doddridge said.



