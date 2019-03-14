The District of 100 Mile Council adopted the 2019 Financial Plan. The district is on track to be debt free by the year 2024. Millar Hill photo.

District of 100 Mile Council adopts the 2019 Financial Plan

Council passes motion for electric charging stations participation

The District of 100 Mile Council adopted the 2019 Financial Plan. The financial plan’s objectives are to maintain the long term debt servicing liability at a manageable level and for the district to be debt free by the year 2024.

The Exeter Road Water Specified Area debt will be retired, while the Horse Lake Rd/Hwy 97 interchange is on schedule to be paid out. By 2020, the Birch Avenue Extension debt will be retired. The remaining debt will be for the Blackstock Sewer Specified Area, which will be retired by 2024. This means the vast majority of the principal debt payment, will be done after 2019 with the expenditure dropping from $1,303,615 in 2019 to $12,640 in 2020.

Director of Financial Administration, Tammy Boulanger said by eliminating the District’s debt by 2024, will result in savings of over $95,000 per year in interest alone.

For 2019, upcoming projects will focus on community service, the fire department and infrastructure. This year, Unit #317 sweeper will be replaced. The fire department’s rescue unit #206 will be replaced. The completion of sidewalks will be done on Cedar Avenue, Horse Lake Road and Cariboo Trail – including paving projects for multiple sites, such as Martin Exeter Hall. Other infrastructure upgrades include – new picnic shelters, relocation of stagecoach and marsh trail upgrades.

Council passed a motion to participate in the Charge North EV Network project and associated Clean BC Communities Fund application with the North Coast Regional District as a lead application for two level 2 public electric vehicle charging stations at district-owned sites. The intent is to install two of the charging units at the Visitor Information Centre. They’re now waiting for approval of the application.

Previous story
Shearing off a year’s worth of wool
Next story
B.C. looks to attract global business people to its smaller cities

Just Posted

District of 100 Mile Council adopts the 2019 Financial Plan

Council passes motion for electric charging stations participation

Suspected car thieves captured walking down B.C. highway

Three individuals from Williams Lake in custody after Gustafson’s Kia break in and theft

CRD warns residents to prepare for spring snowmelt

‘It’s important that residents take steps now to be prepared’

South Cariboo woman struggles with series of health issues resulting in kidney failure

The trials and tribulations of kidney failure.

Shearing off a year’s worth of wool

‘It’s often used locally. We sell it locally to spinners and weavers’

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

“Her enthusiasm, dedication, sense of adventure and fun was a big part of our team.”

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

Most Read