District donates funds to new seniors’ housing group

A newly formed organization aimed at addressing the issue of seniors housing in 100 Mile House has received a funding boost from the district.

The 100 Mile Senior Housing Society, which formed in June of this year, will receive $3,000 in start-up funding from the District of 100 Mile House, following a unanimous vote by council Dec. 14.

According to a report before council, district staff had recently met with members of the society and were made aware that the group was operating without funding.

“The society requested assistance in identifying any possible funding sources to assist with legal fees, director liability insurance and front-end administration,” the report states. “To be clear, the society did not directly request funding from the district.”

Donna Barnett, one of the group’s founding members, said the funds will help them with administrative costs as they look at some possible projects for the coming year.

The creation of the volunteer society has been in the works for about a year and a half, and members will be looking at additional funding sources to help towards their goal of more attainable housing for seniors.

“We will be looking at BC Housing to help fund this project,” Barnett said. “It will be strictly for seniors, but I can’t say any more at this point and time as it’s still in the planning stages.”



