The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)

South Cariboo directors drive home need for road repairs

South Cariboo Joint Committee to seek help across the region.

South Cariboo regional directors are driving home the need for road repairs across the entire region.

The move comes after the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure asked directors to list their top three priorities in the region. At a South Cariboo Joint Committee meeting Thursday, directors agreed to send a letter to the ministry outlining the need for improvements across the region. Some of the roads cited for fixes included Canim-Hendrix, Horse Lake, Canim Lake South, Mahood Lake and Timothy Lake roads.

Margo Wagner, director for Forest Grove-Canim Lake, noted Canim Lake South is an old logging road with a wood base and needs a full rebuild to replace the sinkholes and failing culverts. At the same time, other directors mentioned flooding on Timothy Lake Road, safety issues on Mahood Lake Road and sections of Highway 24 that were repaved after the 2017 fires and are already failing.

Wagner said the previous transportation minister had suggested a rural roads fund would be set up, but it’s needed now.

“There are some major road issues coming up here and if we don’t fix them there’s going to be some safety issues coming up,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure acknowledged in an email to the Free Press that the high groundwater conditions brought on by spring melt and an unusually wet fall are contributing to current road surface issues in the region. Although they did not confirm if there was a rural roads budget, the ministry said the South Cariboo service area has a 10-year maintenance contract, which took effect on June 1, 2019, at an annual value of $15.9 million.

This money is used for everything from pothole patching to maintenance of gravel roads, signage maintenance, bridge repair, crack sealing, snow and ice control, drainage management and traffic management, the email stated.

“Our maintenance contractor has been patrolling and monitoring Cariboo roads to ensure safe travel is maintained.”


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: BC Wildfire says blaze near Forest Grove ‘being held’

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
South Cariboo directors drive home need for road repairs

South Cariboo Joint Committee to seek help across the region.

Velós Pontinen puts the finishing touches on the windows and siding on the gable ends at the 70 Mile House Community Hall. The outdoor upgrades are moving along smoothly in the warm spring-like weather. (Ken Alexander photo)
Community hall taking shape in 70 Mile House

Ken Alexander 70 Mile column

BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site of a blaze across from Churn Creek.
UPDATED: BC Wildfire Service battling blaze across from Churn Creek

The 64-hectare fire is believed to be human-caused.

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

The location of the fire north of Forest Grove. (BC Wildfire Dashboard photo)
UPDATE: BC Wildfire says blaze near Forest Grove ‘being held’

The fire, near Wilcox Road, is now at 30 hectares.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Most Read