A Hollywood-like sign can be seen over the town of Dildo, Newfoundland in Canada in this undated handout photo provided August 19, 2019. After a Hollywood-like sign went up over Dildo, N.L., thanks to a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, town officials are asking people to stop climbing through private property to take photos with it, warning the sign may have to come down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Marilyn Crotty

Dildo, N.L., warns against trespassing in excitement over Hollywood-like sign

The community of 1,200 has been bustling with visitors after late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s shoutout

Days after a Hollywood-style sign went up over Dildo, N.L., officials have had to post warnings to deter people from clambering through private yards and scaling a steep hill to take photos with it.

The community of about 1,200 has been bustling with visitors after late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel televised his tongue-in-cheek campaign for mayor of the “magical place” that shares its name with a sex toy.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel vows to visit after being named honourary mayor of Dildo, N.L.

The sign, a gift from Kimmel, was unveiled on a hill above the picturesque community during a segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live last Thursday.

Andrew Pretty, committee member for the local service district, says “no trespassing” signs were hastily assembled and put on properties after about 20 people tried to climb up the hill for photos.

Pretty says the sign spelling out Dildo’s name in large capital letters is located behind private residences, and having tourists trek through the properties is an invasion of homeowners’ privacy.

The warnings went up on the weekend, but Pretty says some people are disregarding them to make the dangerous climb of about 45 metres.

Pretty says the town is encouraging people enjoy the Dildo sign from the road, but if the trespassing doesn’t stop, the new landmark will have to come down.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rosemount diced chicken recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
Next story
Chinese pop stars publicly back Beijing on Hong Kong

Just Posted

Would you support a rainbow crosswalk in 100 Mile House?

A weekly web poll from the 100 Mile Free Press

RCMP arrest man without incident after careless use of a firearm

A 55 year old male was arrested without incident by 100 Mile House RCMP on August 17

Indigenous artist keeps her culture alive in new children’s book

‘For hundreds of years, it was the animals they used [in stories] because they were common things’

Police name second suspect, lay kidnapping and attempted murder charges in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incidents

Drynock is considered dangerous, do not approach him and call the local RCMP detachment immediately

Celebrity Pie-Eating Contest headlines 2019 South Cariboo Summer Festival

Gisela Janzen was the winner of the first annual pie-eating contest at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Most Read