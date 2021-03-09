Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)

Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Love it or hate it, at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 clocks will move forward an hour as British Columbia recognizes Daylight Saving Time and its annual “spring forward.”

British Columbians should be prepared to lose an hour of sleep to the change – which has previously been contested online by more than 200,000 people in the province.

A 2019 survey conducted by B.C.’s government found many in favour of legislation that would allow the province to observe Daylight Saving Time permanently.

As a result, B.C. passed legislation outlining its plan to switch to “Pacific Standard Time,” alongside major U.S. districts including that of Washington State, Oregon and California.

READ MORE: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

The move has since been halted by the coronavirus pandemic, B.C. Premier John Horgan confirmed.

“In the middle of a pandemic, making changes to daylight saving is not an urgent issue on people’s minds,” Horgan said in a Sept. 2020 news release.

The time change will make the days feel darker in the morning and brighter in the evening.

People can expect to get the missing hour back later in the fall, when Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 7.

RELATED: B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

READ ALSO: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?


