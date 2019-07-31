Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

The food trailer of a popular Kamloops poutinerie is being sought by police.

The trailer belongs to Frenchies Poutinerie, which sells its gravy and cheese curd-covered fries in the city’s downtown.

Reports indicate the trailer may have been spotted in Tuesday night near Salmo, a small town in the Kootenays, about 30 minutes northeast of Trail. However, those sightings may have been of a different food truck and trailer that operates in the region, the La Poutinery.

The company posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday night, July 30, asking the public to keep an eye out for the distinctive-looking trailer:

“Hey guys, can you please all share this. Someone stole our food trailer and we really need it back. I have put my heart and sweat into this thing, not to mention the countless hours of customizing it and getting it ready for events. We have been prepping for the past week for our big event this weekend. We have several thousand pounds of potatoes cut and prepped just to have someone %*#%+ steal it. If anyone has seen anything, please message us ASAP. It was stolen from downtown Kamloops, B.C.”

Anybody with information on the location of the Frenchies Poutinerie food trailer is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

