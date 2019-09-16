CRIMESTOPPERS: Williams Lake RCMP seek public’s assistance

Williams Lake RCMP released three names of people they are looking for

Marisa Marie James (from left), Dustin Lloyd McKeeman and Jamie Jeanine Jean Haller are wanted by the Williams Lake RCMP. (Photos submitted)

The RCMP’s weekly Crimes Stoppers lists three people wanted in Williams Lake. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these people is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Dustin Lloyd McKeeman

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking assistance locating Dustin Lloyd McKeeman, 38. McKeeman is described as Caucasian, six feet tall weighing 161 pounds, with short brown hair.

His last known address was #10, 803 Hodgson Road in Williams Lake.

He is wanted for two counts of possessing a controlled substance and for theft under $5,000.

Jamie Jeanine Jean Haller

Jamie Haller, 25, is wanted on B.C.-wide endorsed warrants and for assault. She is described as Indigenous, five feet and three inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair.

Her last known address is 406-650 Second Ave. North in Williams Lake.

Marissa Marie James

Marissa James, 20, is wanted in B.C. for committing theft and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She is described as Caucasian, five feet and two inches tall and weighing 122 pounds.

James was last known to be living in Prince George with no fixed address.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these people is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.com.

