Crews target South Cariboo fires as hot, dry weather heats up fire season

The Lost Valley Fire is of particular concern due to high winds

Warm, dry weather combined with wind have hampered firefighting efforts in the South Cariboo this weekend.

BC Wildfire Service crews have been fighting two fires in the South Cariboo on Saturday, April 29. The 57 Creek Fire, discovered Friday, April 28, has been held to seven hectares in size while the newly discovered Lost Valley Fire has grown to 40 hectares. Community engagement specialist Madison Dahl said crews are currently fighting both fires, which are believed to have been human-caused.

“We want to remind the public we are having very challenging weather conditions that fires are dynamic,” Dahl said. “We are getting really hot weather and it’s very dry right now.”

The Lost Valley Fire is 6.5 kilometers southwest of North Bonaparte Road and is considered out of control. Dahl said they are utilizing air support including tankers and a helicopter to fight the fire.

“There is heavy equipment on route to that and we do have crews on the ground,” Dahl said.

Dahl said crews were able to successfully establish a black line around the 57 Creek Fire, near the Chasm Ecological Reserve, last night and are currently wet-lining the blaze. She said the exact number of people working the fire isn’t known but added that the BC Wildfire Service ground crew has been joined by local crews. The fire is currently being held.

Unfortunately, Dahl said the weather over the next few days won’t help suppress the fires. Because of this, she said it’s all the more critical the public use common sense and caution while burning.

The Cariboo Fire Center put out an information bulletin Friday informing the public a Category Three fire ban is going into effect on Thursday, May 4 at noon.

“We have to give the public and commercial interest a little bit of time,” Dahl said. “Conditions are not ideal for burning but it gives people time to extinguish their Category Three fires that are burning.”

Dahl said there are no more fires of interest in the South Cariboo at this time. She encourages the public to report any signs of fire they see by using the B.C. Wildfire App or call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House