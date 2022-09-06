Wildfire officials in British Columbia say they are working with BC Parks and the Transportation Ministry to prepare for the spread of a blaze that has already charred 19 square kilometres of bush in Manning provincial park, as shown in this recent handout image provide by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire officials in British Columbia say they are working with BC Parks and the Transportation Ministry to prepare for the spread of a blaze that has already charred 19 square kilometres of bush in Manning provincial park, as shown in this recent handout image provide by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Crews keep close watch on one B.C. wildfire, as another delays school in northeast

Manning Park, Hudson’s Hope home to notable blazes

Wildfire officials in British Columbia say they are working with BC Parks and the Transportation Ministry to prepare for the spread of a blaze that has charred 19 square kilometres of bush in a provincial park southeast of Hope.

The lightning-caused fire is burning south of Highway 3 in E.C. Manning Park, about midway between Hope and Princeton, roughly five kilometres from the Manning Park Resort.

It’s not immediately threatening the resort, Highway 3 or other infrastructure, but the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze has had the potential to grow aggressively since it spread into Canada last week from Washington state.

Several trails in Manning Park are under evacuation order and the blaze is one of three currently listed as a fire of note in the province.

Meanwhile, in northeastern B.C., a 119-square-kilometre fire west of Hudson’s Hope has prompted evacuation orders and alerts that have also forced the local school district to delay the start of elementary school classes until next week unless conditions improve.

The lightning-caused fire broke out Aug. 30, one day before lighting sparked another fire southeast of Tumbler Ridge, and both out-of-control blazes have been fuelled by heat and high winds.

RELATED: Manning Park under evacuation alert due to Heather Lake wildfire

bcwildfire

Previous story
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search
Next story
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

Just Posted

A 100 Mile Fire Rescue member stands ready to douse a gas leak on Wrangler Way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Active gas leak on Wrangler Way contained

A quizzical Bamboo wants to know why anyone would care about the dog days of summer. (Photo courtesy Micki McIntyre)
Column: Kidding Around

Big Rock Ranch operator Robin Hunt said that while their new industrial-sized greenhouse has helped increase food production it’s also brought on new challenges to overcome. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Greenhouse cultivates new rewards and challenges

Philip Konrad is excited to be bringing back the South Cariboo’s Parkinson SuperWalk this September. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Walk Centennial Park for Parkinson’s