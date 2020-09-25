Crews dealing with power outages in South Cariboo

BC Hydro crews are working on restoring power to 571 homes at North Green Lake.

BC Hydro was dealing with power outages across the South Cariboo this morning. (File photo)

BC Hydro crews are working on restoring power to 571 homes at North Green Lake, where a wire is down.

The work at North Green Lake is anticipated to be completed by 1:50 p.m., according to the BC Hydro website.

Earlier this morning, crews were dispatched to the Lone Butte area, where 1,412 customers were affected, according to BC Hydro’s Twitter account. Some 759 homes in the South Horse Lake Road area west of Little Fort on Highway 24 also saw power outages this morning.

