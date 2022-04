Homes along Telqua Drive, Sussnee Road and Anzeeon Road will be impacted

The water will be out on three streets in the 108 Mile Ranch tomorrow. (Black Press File Photo)

Several homes in the 108 Mile Ranch will be without water Wednesday morning.

The Cariboo Regional District will be turning the water mains off at 8 a.m. tomorrow for the lower portion of Telqua Drive, Sussnee Road and Anzeeon Road. The shutoff will last for two hours.

This is being done so that repair work can take place on a CRD owned building in the area. Notices will be given out to affected homes in the area.



