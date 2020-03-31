The Cariboo Regional District is reminding residents to prepare for freshet with the coming of warmer temperatures. (Black Press media file photo)

CRD reminds residents to prepare for spring freshet

As temperatures warm up residents are asked to proactively address flooding issues

The Cariboo Regional District is reminding residents to prepare for freshet and possible flooding, encouraging people to assess their property for potential drainage issues and ensure they are prepared.

“It’s important that residents take steps now to be prepared and proactively address any flooding issues on their property,” says Stuart Larson, CRD manager of protective services. “We are setting up sandbagging stations in key areas, but property owners are responsible to have the tools and equipment they need to protect their properties from potential flooding.”

Unfilled bags and sand will be available at the CRD’s Wildwood and Miocene Volunteer Fire Departments for residents who are experiencing or want to be prepared for flooding.

Residents can stop by the Wildwood or Miocene fire halls to pick up unfilled bags and fill them with sand.

The sand and sandbags are provided free to residents for protecting their homes; however, there is a limited supply of sandbags, so residents are asked to take only what they require.

Read more: CRD passes borrowing bylaw due to uncertainty with COVID-19 pandemic

Bags and sand will be placed in other communities depending on need.

The CRD provided some additional information:

Sign up for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System.

Sign up or make sure your contact information is up-to-date at cariboo.ca. You will be notified when an emergency affects you.

Assess your property and buildings for potential drainage issues.

Assessing and addressing potential issues now can help avoid major problems when the snowmelt begins. Pick up sandbags if you need them and read this resource about how to use sandbags effectively.

Have an emergency plan prepared for your household.

Have a plan for your family members and their needs, consider how you will care for or transport pets and livestock and identify how you will get information in an emergency. Planning ahead of time will mean you can respond quickly in an emergency.

Have an emergency kit prepared.

Creating a home emergency kit doesn’t need to take long. Follow this basic list and remember to add personal items, such as prescription medications, an extra pair of eyeglasses and copies of important documents like passports, birth certificates and insurance papers. Make sure emergency kits are in easily accessible locations.

Anyone experiencing flooding issues that affects a home or business, is asked to please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.

For other concerns, contact the Cariboo Regional District at 250-392-3351 or after hours at 1-800-665-1636 (press 5).

For perspective, recent years with high snow basin indices for unregulated watersheds of the Fraser River upstream of Hope are 2018 at 114 per cent; 2012 at 119 per cent; 2007 at 124 per cent, 1999 at 134 per cent and 1997 at 117 per cent.

Find more information on flood preparedness, current freshet conditions and emergency updates at:

Cariboo Regional District Website

CRD Emergency Operations Facebook Page

Prepared BC – Flooding Readiness Information (including sandbag info)

BC River Forecast Centre – Snow Conditions and Water Supply Bulletin.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: First COVID-19 outbreak in Interior Health identified at Okanagan agricultural business; 14 cases confirmed
Next story
Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

CRD Chair Margo Wagner advises Cariboo to avoid self-isolating in recreational properties

This will help avoid potentially overtaxing local healthcare services

COVID-19 case confirmed at Subway restaurant in Cache Creek

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

CRD reminds residents to prepare for spring freshet

As temperatures warm up residents are asked to proactively address flooding issues

Environment Canada puts out snowfall warning

Drive BC warns of compact snow

CRD passes borrowing bylaw due to uncertainty with COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are not in a position that we need to borrow anything right now’: CRD CFO

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

UPDATE: First COVID-19 outbreak in Interior Health identified at Okanagan agricultural business; 14 cases confirmed

75 workers are in isolation — 63 migrant workers and 12 local workers

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read