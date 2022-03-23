CRD postpones recreation tax referendum

The referendum is now set to take place sometime in 2023

A referendum for a proposed new recreation tax boundary in the South Cariboo, originally set for June, has been postponed until next year.

The Cariboo Regional District announced last week that the vote to create a new South Cariboo Recreation and Culture Service – which would include areas beyond Lone Butte, parts of Forest Grove and 108 Mile Ranch – would not go ahead this spring.

Margo Wagner, CRD Chair and area director for Forest Grove – Canim Lake, told the Free Press the board felt more time was needed to educate voters about the proposed taxation boundary, and that COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years have prevented that from taking place.

“With COVID, we just haven’t been able to get out and do public consultations on this,” she said, noting that virtual public meetings were not ideal in this case.

“The general public, especially the older demographic, are either not comfortable doing online meetings or don’t have the internet capabilities of doing it. Having discussions about things like this is not as good virtually as it is in person.”

The proposed recreation service would have a proposed annual taxation limit of $3.75 million, which works out to a residential taxation rate of up to $100 per $100,000 of assessed value. This would allow the CRD to establish a new recreational service that supports existing facilities, including the South Cariboo Rec Centre, Martin Exeter Hall, the soccer fields, and the beaches at 108 Mile Ranch, plus the ability to pay for new major projects, such as an aquatic centre.

Currently, the recreation boundaries end at 108 Mile and Lone Butte, which means residents outside those areas have to buy a $200 recreation pass to use CRD services. The proposed new service would include all of Areas G, H and L, which encompasses, Lac La Hache, Canim Lake and Interlakes.

Local recreation groups who have been anxiously awaiting the referendum as a step towards improvements or expansions of facilities in the 100 Mile area agreed holding the vote in just a few months was not ideal.

Nadaya McNeil, who along with her father, John, spearheaded the 100 Mile Outdoor Skating Rink, said that while the postponement is disappointing, she understands why the CRD decided to hold off.

“We’re all kind of in survival mode right now, it’s hard to focus on things that might be considered luxuries, especially if that means a raise in taxes,” McNeil said, noting that she will be closely watching the lead up to the municipal elections this fall.

“I want to hear what our potential leaders have in mind for the future of 100 Mile. I’m looking forward to seeing the plan for how we’re going to grow.”

The postponement of the vote means the future of the outdoor rink is now up in the air – McNeil and her father had previously said this winter was the last season they would take sole responsibility for the facility, and the district would not commit to any participation until the referendum took place.

“My dad and I would hate to just let it go, it would be such a shame to walk away from it,” McNeil said, noting the rink was a community hub throughout the winter months. “But unless there are more concrete plans for that piece of property, we don’t know what the future will hold.”

Members of the Cariboo Aquatics Society – who have spent many years advocating for a pool in 100 Mile House – agreed the timing was not right for a spring referendum.

“Based on the online discussion we saw, there is a lot of confusion as to what the vote is for,” member Dene Moore said. “People have a lot on their minds right now, and they may not come out and vote. But it’s an important issue.”

Moore said the confusion surrounding the referendum stems from some residents believing it was a vote for or against a pool. However, while the referendum could be the first step towards a pool, the vote in question will only focus on the taxation boundary. A pool would require a separate referendum.

“It’s not a vote for an aquatic centre, it’s a vote about tax boundaries and that affects all of the existing recreation and culture programming,” Moore said.

“So it’s really important that people understand what the vote is and how it impacts what we already have.”

Wagner said confusion about the pool is one of many factors the CRD will need to clarify with the public before holding the referendum. Possible increases to property taxes, as a result of dramatic increases to this year’s assessments, is another issue to be addressed, she said, noting those jumps in value do not necessarily mean higher tax bills.

“You just can’t convince people of that until they’ve seen their tax notice,” she said.

No timeline is in place for when the rescheduled referendum will take place, but Wagner said summer months are ideal as the seasonal residents are more likely to be in the area and to take part.

The first step, she said, will be planning some community outreach to ensure voters understand the referendum and its impacts.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District