A North West Mud Racing Association event held in the South Cariboo in 2018. (File photo)

CRD gives temporary use permit for mud racing

Applicants had originally searched for rezoning

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) board voted in favour of a Temporary Use Permit on 2750 Bradley Creek Road to allow for mud racing events with the Northwest Mud Racing Association (NWMRA) and a seasonal campground, as well as other outdoor recreational and fundraising events and trails for riding.

Applicants had originally been looking to rezone the property to Tourist Commercial but after careful consideration about nuisance concerns and water sensitivity, the CRD decided to issue the Temporary Use Permit (TUP) instead of rezoning the property.

The CRD documents note planning staff is supportive in light of a demand for mud racing events in the area, however, that the area of application is adjacent to highly sensitive Bradley Creek and other irrigation channels with low relief terrain which may pose a risk that the mud bogging area could flood during high flow events.

“Therefore, it is recommended to develop and implement a sediment containment plan to prevent the release of sediment, debris, refuse, contaminants or other substances into Bradley Creek, tributaries and irrigation channels which may cause a significant adverse impact to the stream channel or aquatic ecosystem of the stream during the operation of the mud bogging events.”

The TUP expires after three years and in addition to the development and implementation of a sediment containment plan by a registered biologist notes recreational vehicles must be parked only within the proposed area with no vehicles or mud racing on 313 Bradley Creek Road.

