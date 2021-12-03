Cariboo Regional District endorses vaccine mandate for all staff, directors

Employees, directors and volunteers required to be fully vaccinated by mid-January

Employees with the Cariboo Regional District will be required to be fully vaccinated, in accordance with a new administrative policy set to be implemented mid-January.

The policy includes CRD directors, staff, contractors and volunteers.

“The vaccine requirement, when it goes into effect, will be applied equally across our workplace,” said CAO John MacLean. “We will not be providing estimates of who may or may not be in compliance. Any potential exemptions we might consider will be determined with the medical guidance and direction offered by health authorities at that time.”

Job postings on the CRD website include a disclaimer regarding the vaccine policy, noting that the CRD “recognizes the public health benefits of vaccination programs in reducing illness, disability and death from community-acquired diseases and will support public health messaging about the importance of vaccines against communicable diseases.”

MacLean said the CRD has been thinking about vaccine mandates since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Along with many other government and private organizations we are adopting this workplace rule to support public health best practices outlined by the provincial and federal medical officers,” he said.

The decision to introduce a mandate was voted on by the CRD board of directors and passed with majority support.

A CRD spokesperson confirmed if a director is not vaccinated, they can attend meetings electronically.



