UPDATE: Highway 97 re-opened in both directions north of Williams Lake

A transport truck hauling lumber was involved in a collision with another transport truck, north of Williams Lake on Highway 97, Monday, Oct. 5. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE:

Highway 97 has re-opened in both directions north of Williams Lake after the roadway was cleared from a collision between two transport trucks Monday morning.

UPDATE: Traffic is moving once again following a collision between two transport trucks Monday morning.

DriveBC is reporting single vehicle alternating traffic. Next update is at 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 97 is closed in both directions Monday morning, Oct. 5, due to a motor vehicle incident involving two transport trucks.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said one person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The highway, two kilometres south of Blue Lake Road, is closed until further notice.

The two transport trucks, travelling in opposite directions, made a contact at a bend in the road.

The incident caused the lumber truck to crash into a nearby field, spilling its load.

DriveBC reported some areas had foggy patches this morning, although it is unknown what caused the crash.

More to come

Highway 97 was closed north of Williams Lake on Monday, Oct. 5 due to a collision between two transport trucks. (Photo submitted)

