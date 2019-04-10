Council considers resident suggestion on attracting more traffic into downtown core

The District of 100 Mile Council begins brainstorming ways on bringing traffic into the downtown core. Millar Hill photo.

A local resident addressed the District of 100 Mile Council in regards to bringing traffic into the downtown core.

Wendy Hamblin had a few suggestions for council at yesterday’s meeting. Hamblin has been a resident for a very long time and says she’s noticed most people don’t realize the town of 100 Mile House has a downtown core. Whether visiting other towns or having a simple conversation – that seems to be a common response people tell her.

“Most people don’t stop, they just drive through,” said Hamblin.

Hamblin suggested council to consider the idea of installing billboards along the highway that depict the downtown area during the summer. She thinks something like a billboard will attract attention to the shopping district. Hamblin said people driving by will see there is more than just restaurants and gas stations.

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall, appreciated the suggestion and said he is taking it into consideration.

“I know council was interested and staff already began looking at ways we might be able to do that,” said Campsall. “We are going to brainstorm what will be the most effective.”

If council decides to move forward with a project like this, it is something that could be expected next year.

Last month, council was considering participating in the Regional Entrepreneur Immigration Pilot Program. There was a mutual agreement amongst council members to move forward and enroll in the pilot program.

“The program is designed so that the community has a say in who gets invited to come and open up a business,” said Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning for the 100 Mile House District. “We can refer certain entrepreneurs who fit the sort of businesses types we are looking to recruit to the community.”

Enrollment in the program is going to take some time, but there will be more information to come.

Council members also discussed ways to address illegal secondary suites or additions on homes. Doddridge said council wants everyone to be aware they are supportive of secondary suites, but they need to be built with proper permits. A policy is not in place yet.

“When we do have the policy, it will be easier to convey how things are going to look moving forward,” said Doddridge.

There were a few suggestions made on how council should address these illegal suites. The first suggestion was taking a hard stance on these illegal suites, but council did not agree on that option. The second was a notice that could be placed on the title of the property – advising future property owners of a concern with an illegal suite. Again, council did not agree on that option.

“Generally speaking, if we become aware of a secondary suite, we will send a letter to the property owner, advising we are aware of the suite in the home,” said Doddridge. “Moving forward, we would start charging appropriate utility charges and notify BC Assessment there is a suite in the home for the property to be reassessed.”

A policy will officially be agreed on at the next council meeting.

