Controversial anti-vaccine card protest draws smaller numbers to Vancouver streets

A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)
A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)
A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)
A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The B.C. vaccine card comes into effect Monday, barring access to ticketed indoor events, gyms and restaurants to people without at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

A small group of anti-vaccine card protesters gathered outside of Vancouver City Hall on Monday (Sept. 13).

The protest was planned by the Canadian Frontline Nurses, an organization led by two Ontario nurses currently under investigation by their governing body for spreading anti-vaccine information.

Originally, Monday’s protest was scheduled for Vancouver General Hospital but was moved after strong backlash to last week’s protests, which blocked emergency vehicles and were held at hospitals across B.C.

Federal party leaders, mayors and B.C.’s premier have condemned the hospital protests and both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have both vowed to criminalize protesters who block hospitals or harass health care workers.

Vancouver police said earlier on Monday that while they would respect attendees Charter rights to protest, they would not allow the blocking of emergency vehicles. Officers were on scene at the city hall protest Monday, but did not interfere.

READ MORE: ‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

READ MORE: Anti-vaccine passport protester spits at health-care worker in Nanaimo

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Man arrested in connection with assault, attempted truck theft
Next story
E-bike ‘etiquette’ advised for 108

Just Posted

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, puts on her protective mask after releasing details about a COVID-19 vaccination card that will be needed by anyone wanting to eat in restaurants, visit theatres or go to other events. She made the announcement at a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Restrictions to be eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man arrested in connection with assault, attempted truck theft

Brock Ferguson, 14, has been playing golf for the past few years. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
More young golfers teeing off

While interpretive programming inside Barkerville Historic Town and Park will be shut down due to COVID-19, the park will be open for visitors to go on self-guided tours. (Barkerville submitted photo - Darren Hull)
Barkerville Historic Town and Park ends programming for season due to COVID-19