Controlled pile burning planned for 108 Mile Ranch area

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has announced a series of controlled pile burns planned in the Walker Valley in the 108 Mile Ranch area. The burns will be between Oct. 11 and Nov. 30 and coordinated by the 108 Greenbelt Commission with support from the CRD and the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.

The series of controlled pile burns are a continuation from burns last fall in order to dispose of the debris from previous fuel management projects.

Burning will be conducted in a controlled manner when conditions are appropriate, and the piles will be closely monitored. Some smoke and flames may be visible from the piles.

Please direct any questions to Ron Soeder, 108 Greenbelt Commission Chair at greenbelt@bcinternet.net or 250-791-5752 or Area G Area Director Al Richmond at arichmond@cariboord.ca or 250-791-5477.

For more information about the 108 Greenbelt Service, visit cariboord.ca/108-mile-greenbelt.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

