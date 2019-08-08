Conservative Party candidate committed to completing Trans Mountain pipeline

Cathy McLeod still has unfinished business as the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP and is not ready to give up her seat.

“I felt that I had the energy, passion and commitment to ask for the support of the riding again,” said McLeod.

McLeod was first elected Member of Parliament for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding in 2008. She was re-elected in the 2011 federal election. Last fall, McLeod announced that she would be seeking re-election in the upcoming election.

“It has been a tremendous honour to serve the area for the last 11 years and when I considered looking at the next four years, I knew there was some unfinished business in terms of what I want to accomplish,” said McLeod.

That unfinished business includes the Trans Mountain pipeline and most recently, the forestry industry. McLeod said the current government doesn’t understand what rural British Columbia is like and how tough it can be for the people living in rural regions. She believes the government is not doing what is within their power to protect the rural communities.

“I want to continue the unfinished things I would like to accomplish,” said McLeod. “Hopefully, people believe that my team and myself have been there for the communities – standing up for them and doing as much as we can to support them.”

McLeod is supportive of the pipeline project and believes it is critical to get the expansion completed.

“I want to see the pipeline built, that is number one on my agenda,” said McLeod. “We believe there is a better balance between moving resource projects forward in an environmentally friendly way.”

While over the course of ten years, McLeod has pushed for the federal government’s attention towards infrastructure projects such as the widening of Highway 97, water and sewage systems in communities throughout the riding.

“I think I have worked hard and effectively,” said McLeod. “I have made sure that all areas of riding have received significant attention. People need to look forward to someone who will put forward a lot of energy and passion into what the federal government can be doing to help our rural communities during this forestry crisis.”

The second priority on McLeod’s agenda is the current forestry crisis in rural British Columbia.

“The current government has been missing in action in terms of the forestry crisis,” said McLeod. “When you lose a number of jobs it has a domino effect and to me, this is certainly one of the biggest challenges facing the South Cariboo. I think I have been very specific in terms of what the current government should be doing and if we are the elected government, I think the industry should be supported – the workers and the communities.”

McLeod said she also wants to focus on health care in rural communities.

“We have done a number of measures to support the health care system,” said McLeod. “We need to attract physicians into rural communities.”

Throughout the campaign, McLeod has been making appearances in communities within the riding and going door-to-door to talk to the public.

“I think the most important thing is talking to the public about what I believe have been positive accomplishments, but also receiving feedback in terms of what the constituents across the riding believe,” said McLeod.

McLeod has a part-time office in 100 Mile House. It is located inside the South Cariboo Business Centre and it is open on Thursday and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. McLeod says she will be in 100 Mile House again in the upcoming weeks.

“I have taken the approach to this job, in terms of getting the job done whether it is in Ottawa, small rural communities or for constituents.”