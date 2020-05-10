The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating bear shot in 100 Mile House. (File photo)

Conservation Officer Service investigates bear shot in 100 Mile House

‘Firing a high-powered rifle in a residential area could have resulted in tragedy’

Conservation Officers are investigating after a bear was shot dead in the front yard of a home in 100 Mile House last week (May 3).

“Firing a high-powered rifle in a residential area could have resulted in tragedy – this is a significant public safety risk,” according to a Facebook post by the Conservation Officer Service (COS). “The bear was shot on Sunday, at approximately 10 p.m., at a residence along Scott Road.”

The COS did not receive any calls about bear activity in the area prior to this incident, according to the statement and are asking the public for help to identify the person involved, who could face several charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1877-952-7277.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsConservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Being a mother the “biggest adventure” of your life
Next story
No easy fix for long-term care, but it starts with working conditions: experts

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP disabled vehicle, tackled suspect after threats

Highway 24 was briefly closed due to the incident

RCMP ask for information following hit and run near 108 Mile

Silver coloured SUV sideswiped a northbound small grey Mazda car

Conservation Officer Service investigates bear shot in 100 Mile House

‘Firing a high-powered rifle in a residential area could have resulted in tragedy’

Being a mother the “biggest adventure” of your life

‘It’s both the most fantastic and the hardest thing that I’ve ever done’

Rosie Seymour Powwow cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The 15th annual powwow was scheduled for June 19-21

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Canadians who work on two cruise ships are being allowed off in U.S. ports

About 80,000 crew members remained on board ships off the U.S. coast after most passengers had disembarked

Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Salary caps, trades are among the issues

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Most Read