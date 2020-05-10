Conservation Officer Service investigates bear shot in 100 Mile House

‘Firing a high-powered rifle in a residential area could have resulted in tragedy’

Conservation Officers are investigating after a bear was shot dead in the front yard of a home in 100 Mile House last week (May 3).

“Firing a high-powered rifle in a residential area could have resulted in tragedy – this is a significant public safety risk,” according to a Facebook post by the Conservation Officer Service (COS). “The bear was shot on Sunday, at approximately 10 p.m., at a residence along Scott Road.”

The COS did not receive any calls about bear activity in the area prior to this incident, according to the statement and are asking the public for help to identify the person involved, who could face several charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1877-952-7277.

