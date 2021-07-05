100 Mile House Conservation Office issues bear warning

Conservation officers in 100 Mile House are reminding residents to make sure their yards are free of attractants following recent sightings of bears in the community.

“It is an offence to attract dangerous wildlife by not securing garbage or other attractants such as bird feeders, barbecue and compost,” conservation officer Murray Booth said in a release. “As bears are most active from dusk until early morning, garbage bins need to be secured until the morning of pickup to reduce the amount of time garbage is available to bears.”

Booth noted that extra attention should be paid by residents in the Spruce Avenue, Scott Road and 8th Street neighbourhoods in town and in 108 Mile Ranch, where sightings have also been reported.

He said residents not adhering to proper garbage-management protocols – such as leaving their bins out on the road overnight – could be fined up to $345 under the Wildlife Act.

“Conservation officers are holding the public more accountable for garbage and attractant management to reduce the number of bears killed each year,” Booth said.

To report problematic wildlife, residents can call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

