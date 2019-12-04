Community Transition Teams continue efforts in supporting the community following mill closures. (File Photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Community transition teams continue ongoing efforts to support local residents

Community transition teams are continuing to work on supports for those impacted by the mill closures.

Transition teams have been meeting monthly since they were established in July, according to a recent release from the District of 100 Mile House.

The teams have been discussing opportunities, exploring potential areas of collaboration and finding ways to support the communities of 100 Mile House, Clinton and surrounding areas.

Each team focuses on a different component of support – worker transition, community support and economic development.

Involved are multiple organizations, local governments, various provincial ministries, the major employers, union representatives, service providers and others to address the impacts of the forest industry changes.

The release highlighted some recent activity:

Community Futures hosted a refocusing workshop for local business in which several participated in. The workshop was aiming to provide strategic ways to reposition a business during challenging times.

The 100 Mile House Community Forest has been working on a number of fuel treatment blocks and also keeping several forestry crews employed with various projects.

In August,Horton Ventures and Community Futures held a Self-Employment Forum – equipping attendees with business start-up packages. Other workshops included one on self-employment, one on creating a business plan and another on loans.

As well in August, a contractor session was held by the Ministry of Forests and 100 Mile House Natural Resource District office. The session provided information to the contracting community about upcoming projects, where to find bidding opportunities, modifications to their small scale salvage program and multiple resources for small business support.

According to the release, the event was well attended and the organizers are looking to host another session.

The District of 100 Mile House and the Village of Clinton have recently hosted several interested candidates through the BC Provincial Nominee Program.The program is a way for foreign entrepreneurs to gain permanent residency in B.C. but also an avenue for the district and village to attract new investment into the region – generating new employment opportunities.

