A map of the impacted customers along Green Lake east of Green Lake Road. (Photo submitted)

Close to 450 customers without power near Green Lake and 100 Mile House

Two major power outages have been reported along Barnett Road and along the south side of Green Lake

After a thunder and lightning storm blew through 100 Mile House during the afternoon of Thursday, July 16 two major power outages have been reported along Barnett Road and along the south side of Green Lake.

The cause of both these outages are unknown at this time and B.C. Hydro has deployed teams to investigate and fix the outages. Just under 500 people have been impacted by these two outages.

Of these customers, nearly 426 are without power east of Green Lake Road while 24 households are without power from 6600 – 6700 block Barnett Road and the 6600 block of Reichelt Road.

