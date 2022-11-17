Clinton welcomes new mayor and council

Roland Stanke returned as mayor of the Village of Clinton.

Stanke was sworn in at the village chambers on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Joining him as councillors were newcomers Darrell Schapansky and Nicholas Kosovic and incumbents Sandi Burrage and David Park.

“I’d like to welcome the new council members to blend in with the returning ones,” Stanke said. “Hopefully we can form a solid team. We have a good mix of council members who will bring different backgrounds to the table.”

CAO Murray Daly thanked outgoing mayor Susan Swan and councillors Christine Rivett and Kim McIlravey for their time on council. He awarded each of them with plaques commending them for their service.

Before turning the mayorial seat over to Stanke, Swan took the opportunity to thank her council and village staff for the work they did over the last four years to make the community better. Swan highlighted that in 2018 they had no idea they’d have to deal with West Fraser’s Chasm sawmill closing, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 wildfires. Despite these challenges, she said they weathered them together as a team.

“When we came together four years ago it was as a group of individuals. I won’t say strangers because there’s no such thing in Clinton, it’s a small community,” Swan said. “We formed a team, didn’t always agree on everything, but we discussed, debated and always considered what was best for the community.”

Rivett, who challenged Swan for the mayoral seat, said she enjoyed her time on council. It was a good learning experience and she said the staff always helped her no matter what.

“To the incoming council, especially the new councillors, there are no stupid questions. Sometimes you have to go into the office and say ‘what is this and what am I supposed to do with it?’ So don’t be afraid to do that,” Rivett advised.

Stanke said there was no doubt the next four years will be challenging for his council but said he looks forward to the challenge. Council appointed Stanke to represent Clinton at the Thompson Nicola Regional District with Park as his alternate and Burrage as deputy mayor.



