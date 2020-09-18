Village of Clinton office, date unknown. Photo credit: Journal files

Clinton undergoes TNRD housing needs assessment

Clinton’s mayor hopes to lobby the provincial government for more seniors’ housing.

The Village of Clinton hopes to use the findings of a housing needs assessment to lobby the provincial government for more seniors’ housing.

Preliminary findings from a housing needs assessment, one of several being conducted in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, suggests the town continues to grow older, with one-third of residents over 65. Most of them continue to live alone in single-detached housing, a trend Mayor Susan Swan attributes to limited retirement housing in the village. The Clinton Villa, for instance, has a waiting list for its 12-14 spots.

“It reaffirms what we already know – that we have a lot of seniors,” Swan said. “We can use that to lobby the government to put in seniors housing. A lot of seniors are living one person to a big home because we don’t have any facility or retirement homes.

“They don’t want to leave the community and we don’t want them to,” she added. “They would take their knowledge and history.”

READ MORE: Clinton hires new Chief Administrative Officer

The study, which is still in the early stages, notes Clinton, which had a population of 631 people in the last Census in 2016, is in fairly good shape despite having some of the oldest housing stock in the region. About 27 percent of homes in the village were built prior to 1960, but that’s “not a bad thing,” said Sandy MacKay, who is doing the housing assessment on behalf of the TNRD.

“Sometimes that older stock may be better built or can withstand the conditions. You can view it as an asset as well as a detriment,” he said.

MacKay said the situation will give the village time to consider building new seniors’ housing, or other stock, to free up some of those larger homes for younger families while still keeping housing affordable. The study, which looks at factors such as housing suitability and core housing need – residents not spending more than 30 percent of their income on rents – will now move into the next phase, which includes engagement with the community.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns
Next story
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

Just Posted

Cariboo firefighters deployed to Oregon

Twenty-three firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre are on their way to U.S.

Cruzers host Chilliwack vintage car club

Members took visitors on ‘garage tours.’

School back in session for 100 Mile House

The school year started smoothly but educators warn parents and students not to become complacent.

Police request public’s help in finding wanted man

Adam Ross Kilpatrick is wanted for various offences

Endurance riders go the distance in the Cariboo

More than 60 horses competed in the Titanium Gold Pioneer Endurance Race.

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Man sentenced to 7 years for gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

Ki Yun Jo was killed after Mitchell Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

Most Read