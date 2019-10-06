Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

People hold signs as thousands gather outside Vancouver City Hall before marching downtown during a climate strike in Vancouver on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A group of climate activists is planning to shut down the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver Monday for what they are dubbing a ‘global rebellion.’

Extinction Rebellion says the move is part of a Canada-wide #BridgeOut campaign which seeks to “we will peacefully occupy the centres of power and shut them down until governments act on the climate and ecological emergency.”

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands that bring fuels to and through the city.

They hope to build on momentum gained during last month’s climate strikes, which saw hundreds of thousands of teens and adults take to the streets throughout multiple cities.

“A mass strike needs clear demands and it needs to be sustained day after day until those demands are met. Don’t assume politicians will suddenly start making the necessary changes to save us after decades of empty promises and criminal inaction,” the event description said.

As of Sunday morning, the Facebook event had 600 people going and more than 2,000 as interested.

