The City of Williams Lake is purchasing four iPads to loan Cariboo Memorial Hospital in case a COVID-19 patient and family would like to use one to be able to communicate. (File photo)

City of Williams Lake purchases four iPads for COVID-19 patients in hospital to use if needed

The iPads will be on loan to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

The City of Williams Lake has purchased four new iPads if COVID-19 patients staying in Cariboo Memorial Hospital need them to stay in contact with family.

Chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald presented the proposal to city council for approval as a “gesture of good will and compassion to enable patients to communicate with loved ones,” during a time when visitors will not be permitted.

He noted in a report to council that local physicians and Thalia Vesterback, clinical operations director, Interior Health, identified the need for an iPad supply.

“While the pandemic has not yet critically impacted Cariboo Memorial Hospital, it is extremely likely that there will soon be patients who are admitted to intensive care who would benefit greatly from a way to communicate with their loved ones,” MacDonald said.

Read more: COVID-19: City of Williams Lake issues reminder for residents to keep socially distant

During the regular council meeting Tuesday, April 7 it was confirmed the new tablets have not been used to date.

Through a poll of city council members on March 30 and 31, 2020, approval was given to purchase the iPads at an estimated $549 each plus tax.

Coun. Marnie Bremner who works at Cariboo Place said staff are using tablets with residents there as well.

“Let’s pray the residents of the South Cariboo continue their due diligence to socially distance, stay at home and take all other precautions recommended by our public health officials thus eliminating any such discussion of iPads for hospitals,” said 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall.

“However, should our current situation change and an identified need arises in our local hospital I am fairly confident Council would positively respond to any needs the District has the ability to assist with,” he added.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Cariboo Farmers’ Market to operate with food vendors only

Just Posted

Green Lake shows community spirit on the ice at a safe distance

‘We advised everybody to keep good spacing’

City of Williams Lake purchases four iPads for COVID-19 patients in hospital to use if needed

The iPads will be on loan to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

‘It’s job No. 1 right now’: B.C.’s Harmac Pacific providing pulp for critical medical supplies

Bryan Reid Sr. of Williams Lake said they received a call of thanks from Canada’s Chrystia Freeland

Conservation Officer warns to reduce attractants

‘Spring is coming and bears have already been spotted’

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

Easter weekend approaches, camping already closed

Air Canada says it will apply for wage subsidy to rehire workers after cutting 16,500 jobs

Air Canada said March revenues fell by more than 30 per cent year over year

Most Read